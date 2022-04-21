Alabama lands at 47th for least enivronmentally friendly states

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

A new study from WalletHub has ranked Alabama as one of the least environmentally friendly states in the country.

Alabama ranked 47th in the nation, ahead of Mississippi, Louisiana and West Virginia. The state received this ranking based on environmental quality, eco-friendly behaviors and climate change contributions.

The study also found that Alabama had the second-highest gas consumption per capita in the U.S.

You can check out the full study right here.