Alabama lands 4-star defensive lineman in 2023 class

football

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

The Crimson Tide has landed one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 class, Jordan Renaud.

The Versatile defensive lineman from Tyler, Texas. Renaud stands at 6-foot-4 and 239 pounds and decided to roll with the Tide over offers from Oklahoma, Georgia, and Auburn.

In his Junior season at Tyler Legacy high school, he had 66 tackles with eight tackles for loss. Renaud is also a standout in track, last spring he posted an 11.82 in the 100-meter dash.

Renaud is the 22nd commit for the 2023 class. Currently, Alabama has the number one recruiting class according to 247 sports.