Alabama jumps on Ole Miss early in Game 2

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Mason Thompson

Alabama beats Ole Miss 12-2 in seven innings as they take advantage of the SECs run rule.

Alabama bats start off hot as it scores eight runs in the first three innings. Andrew Pinckney’s RBI double and a Dominic Tamez sac out get the Tide on the board with two runs in first inning.

Alabama continued its early scoring in the second inning, scoring four runs on five hits. Two of those hits were home runs off the bats of Caden Rose and Colby Shelton. Shelton’s homer, his 19th of the season, was a three run shot to give the Crimson Tide a 6-0 lead.

More of the same in the third inning as Alabama scored two more runs courtesy of a Pinckney sac out and Shelton’s RBI single.

Starting pitcher Garrett McMillan would pitch 5.2 innings, allowing five hits and one run before giving way to the bullpen.

Ole Miss adds single runs in the fifth on a sac out and the seventh on a solo home run but Alabama would add four runs in the bottom of the seventh to complete the run rule.

Alabama closes out the regular season later tonight against Ole Miss. The second game will begin at 5:42 pm.