Alabama judge suspended for anonymous letters to media

The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama judge has been suspended from the bench after a panel said he violated judicial ethics in 2020 when he sent an anonymous tip to news outlets and others regarding the behavior of several local officials.

Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King was suspended Tuesday after the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission filed the complaint accusing King of violating ethical standards.

The matter now goes before the Alabama Court of the Judiciary. However, King, who has served since 2007, is already scheduled to leave office in January.

12/21/2022 6:51:01 PM (GMT -6:00)