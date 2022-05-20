Alabama jobless rate drops to all-time low of 2.8%

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s unemployment rate has dropped to an all-time low of 2.8%. The state says the rate in April was down slightly from a month earlier and well below the national rate.

The preliminary, seasonally adjusted rate was 0.1% better than the rate in March. And it compares favorably to the U.S. jobless rate of 3.6% for April.

Shelby County in metro Birmingham had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 1.4%, followed by Marshall County at 1.5%.

Wilcox County in rural West Alabama was worst in the state at 7.7% unemployment.

5/20/2022 9:14:44 AM (GMT -5:00)