Alabama inmate killed in assault at Donaldson prison

prison, jail

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama inmate serving life imprisonment after being convicted of murder in 1993 died in an assault at Donaldson prison outside of Birmingham.

Authorities say 49-year-old William Eric Jennings was found unresponsive in his two-man cell on Tuesday night after suffering blunt-force injuries during a reported assault by another inmate.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says the man died early Wednesday. Jennings was at least the second inmate killed at Donaldson prison in about a week.

He was serving life without parole after being convicted of killing a man in Jefferson County.

3/3/2022 10:06:39 AM (GMT -6:00)