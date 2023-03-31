Alabama hosts civil rights speaker Wednesday

The University of Alabama hosted its annual Rose Gladney Lecture for Justice and Social Change on Wednesday in the Gorgas Library.

The guest speaker was Joseph Darda, an associate professor of English at Texas Christian University, gave his talk, “Civil Rights without Human Rights.”

“I think that so much of what we’re reckoning with. Living in the 21st century can illuminate a lot of that by looking back on the history of, in particular that sort-of formative period after World War II that I think had set the course for a lot of the history that we live with today.” Darda said.

The lecture discussed the intersection of civil rights and human rights in social justice movements.

The Rose Gladney Lecture was named in honor of Margaret Rose Gladney, former professor at the University of Alabama who spent her career working on issues of social justice and change. The lecture hosts a different speaker from around the country each year.