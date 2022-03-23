Alabama hosting memorial for Autherine Lucy Foster Thursday

The University of Alabama is hosting a public memorial service for Autherine Lucy Foster, its first Black student, on Thursday. Foster died March 2, less than a week after she attended a dedication event on the UA campus for the renaming of the former Lucy-Graves Hall to Autherine Lucy Hall.

Foster’s memorial service begins at 11 a.m. in Foster Auditorium, and the service is open to anyone who wants to honor the civil rights pioneer.

In 1956, Foster attended her first class as a UA graduate student, but three days later she was expelled because of riots and threats.

Decades later, she re-enrolled at UA and earned her master’s in elementary education, and in 2019 she was awarded an honorary doctorate.

Denny Chimes will ring in her honor at 12:30 and 4 p.m. on the day of the service.

Individuals can post personal reflections and tributes to Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster at alftribute.ua.edu.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Autherine Lucy Foster Endowed Scholarship at the University of Alabama online at give.ua.edu (search “Autherine Lucy Foster Endowed Scholarship”) or by mailing the University of Alabama, Autherine Lucy Endowed Scholarship, Box 870101, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487.

Public parking will be available starting at 10 a.m. in the Capstone Parking Deck on Second Avenue.