Alabama hosting dozens youth summer events, camps

Looking for a place where your children can have plenty of summer fun? The University of Alabama is once again offering a plethora of youth camps in and around campus throughout the summer.

Music lovers have options including Marching Percussion Camp, Community Music School String Camp and Community Music School Children’s Musical Camp.

More science-minded children can attend the College of Engineering’s Student Introduction to Engineering or Building Leaders through the Arts, STEM and Teamwork.

UA Museums is hosting camps exploring the Alabama Museum of Natural History as well as nature areas around the community, as well as the Moundville Indian Summer Day Camp, happening at Moundville Archaeological Park.

Other camp opportunities include reading, arts and sports camps.

Camp lengths and costs vary.

You can check out everything that’s available, learn more and sign up right here.