Alabama hosting children’s conference Feb. 1

Adults and researchers interested in what’s best for children have a chance to be part of the discussion in Tuscaloosa Feb. 1 during the annual Doing What Matters for Alabama’s Children Conference.

Tuscaloosa’s One Place is one of the many area agencies that helps put this event together each year.

The all-day conference features experts addressing issues including mental health and internet safety, along with meeting the needs of the whole child.

This conference is open to anyone who has a connection to a child.

“It’s really a great place to find people with common interest who are looking for those answers to the questions that we all have as parents,” said Tuscaloosa’s One Place Executive Director Kevin Besnoy.

If you’re interested in attending, there are in-person and virtual options. The cost is $40 for either option, but in-person participants get a lunch included.

The conference is happening at the Bryant Conference Center Feb. 1, and events begin at 8:30 a.m.