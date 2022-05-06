Alabama host Missouri after the Tide’s bye week

Alabama softball will host Missouri in a three game series starting tomorrow evening at Rhodes Stadium.

The Tide will be coming out of the only bye week of the season after losing three of its last four games, and Missouri is on a seven-game winning streak.

Head Coach Patrick Murphy says that the Tigers are an opportunistic team.

“I think against Missouri you cannot give extra outs,” Murphy said. “If it’s three outs in an inning and we have twenty-one outs in the game, I think we’ll be okay. If we start giving up extra outs in terms of errors, passed balls, wild pitches (or) if they win the freebie war along with how they hit, it’s probably not going to be a good time for us.”

Three seniors will be honored on Sunday for Senior Day including Montana Fouts, Ashley Prange and Ally Shipman. Kaylee Tow, a graduate student, will also be honored for Senior Day.

Tow is a three time All-American, and she said she has mixed emotions about this weekend.

“On senior day, I’m going to be really excited to celebrate with my teammates and coaches.” Tow said. “It’s a little bittersweet, cause obviously I am leaving, but the last five years have been full of the most amazing moments. I just want to use it as a day to celebrate all of the hard work and the people that have put so much into me because it has meant so much to me. This is an experience that I’ll never forget.”

The first game of the series will start tomorrow at 6 p.m.