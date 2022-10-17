Alabama hosts first cross country meet since 2017

Alabama runner Hillary Cheruiyot before the North Alabama Showcase at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, AL on Friday, Sep 16, 2022. Photo by Tyler Nussbaumer

By WVUA 23 Sports Student Reporters Kenneth Kelly and Jason Williams

The Alabama Cross Country team hosted its first meet at home since 2017. The Crimson Classic featured both the men’s and women’s teams and it is the Crimson Tide’s final regular season race on Friday, Oct. 14.

Some of the cross country runners said this was a great opportunity for people who haven’t been to a meet before.

“Cross country is fun. For someone that has not been to a cross country meet before, this is high time to go and watch us compete at home,” said Mercy Chelangat, Alabama senior cross country runner.

Chelangat’s older brother Vincent Kiprop, was also a standout runner for Alabama. He had only one chance to run the Crimson Classic. Kiprop was a two-time SEC champion and was in attendance to watch his younger sister race.

Chelangat has many accolades including two-time SEC cross country champion, NCAA champion for 10,000 meters, 2022 First Team Outdoor All-American for 5,000 and 10,000 meters and more.

The Alabama women’s team is currently ranked sixth nationally.