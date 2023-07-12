Alabama hopes to land OL target Casey Poe

university of alabama football, bryant-denny stadium

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Mason Thompson

Top Alabama target and four-star offensive lineman Casey Poe is set to make his commitment this evening. He is scheduled make the announcement at his school, Linedale (Texas) High School at 6:00 p.m. CST.

Poe’s finalists are Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Auburn, Georgia, Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

Poe is considered one of the top interior lineman in the Class of 2024. According to the 247Sports composite rankings, he’s the No. 4 interior offensive line prospect and No. 103 overall recruit in the class.

Alabama offered Poe last November. He made his official visit to the UA campus last month.

A commitment from Poe would continue Alabama football’s hot streak of recruiting this month. The Crimson Tide have picked up three commitments since the start of July:

– Cornerback Jameer Grimsley: 4-star | Tampa-Catholic High School

– Defensive back Zabien Brown: 4-star | Mater Dei High School

– Linebacker Justin Okoronkwo: 3-star | Fursty Razorbacks (Germany, GERM)