Alabama honors four hall of fame inductees

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Giselle Hood

Four new members were inducted into the University of Alabama College of Communication and Information Sciences Hall of Fame on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The ceremony was held at the Bryant Conference Center. The 2022 inductees are Paul Finebaum, Charlie Monk, Janet Hall O’Neil, and Frank M. Thompson Jr.

Finebaum is a well-known television personality and host of his own show “The Paul Finebaum Show” on the SEC Network.

Monk is known as the “Mayor of Music Row” for his contributions to radio and the Nashville music industry.

Thompson became one of the most successful forensic coaches in the country during his time as director of the University of Alabama Forensic Council.

O’Neil graduated from the University of Alabama and went on to have a 40-year career at WBRC, a television station in Birmingham. The inductee said her time at the Capstone makes her more appreciative to be selected in the Hall of Fame.

“It’s especially moving for me because this is my school,” O’Neil said. “This is where I first caught the bug for journalism and news. And to come back and be honored in this way is just incredible.”