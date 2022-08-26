Alabama, HBCUs partnering for student program

stillman college

The University of Alabama will soon be developing a bridge program for students from three Historically Black Colleges and Universities who are interested in renewable energy.

The National Science Foundation awarded a $1 million grant to Alabama for the program that UA Graduate School’s Strategic Partnerships Initiative and the College of Arts and Sciences’ department of chemistry and biochemistry worked to develop.

Tuscaloosa’s Stillman College, Georgia’s Fort Valley State University and Mississippi’s Jackson State University will work with Alabama on preparing undergraduate students for graduate programs, industry careers and entrepreneurial opportunities in renewable energy.

“Projects like this will make UA a more attractive place for participants to continue pursuing advanced degrees,” said professor of chemistry and project principal investigator Dr. Shanlin Pan.

Goals include enhancing the competitiveness of HBCU students applying to graduate programs, preparing students for the STEM workforce with hands-on lab experiences many students lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and offering knowledge, skills experiences and the confidence to engage in entrepreneurial pursuits.

Program activities will take place through resident summer programs at UA and student exchanges between UA and Stillman students during the academic year.

“Participants will receive outstanding hands-on lab training and be engaged in summer research activities related to clean energy and materials science,” said Pan. “They will also have access to our state-of-the-art teaching and research facilities to build more than sufficient knowledge and skills for future graduate school study and the energy industry.”

The program will sponsor nine undergrads from the three schools each summer of the five-year project.

You can learn more about the grant right here.