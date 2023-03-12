Alabama has its third-largest margin of victory

NASHVILLE- Top Ranked Alabama may have had its welcome to March moment with their 72-49 victory over Mississippi State and fans hope a deep postseason tournament run awaits.

The Crimson Tide’s 23-point victory over the Bulldogs was its third-largest margin of victory in the UA’s tournament’s history. UA alumni Jay Rogerson said Alabama is ready for March.

“To see them come out decisively win this game against Mississippi State shows that they were ready for the March madness and ready for the SEC basketball tournament.”

The Tide finished the game with 21 assists and 12 made three-pointers, both standing as the second-most in a SEC Tournament game in program history, while its 37 three-point attempts set a program tournament record.

Freshman guard Jaden Bradley said that fans that attended the game played a role in the squads victory.

“[At] Alabama you’ve got one of the best fan bases in the country today. It felt like a home game for us. So you know our crowd was definitely a big part in our win”

Alabama will play Missouri in Bridgestone Arena in a matchup of the top two offenses in the league. If the Tide comes out with a victory against the Tigers they will face the winner of Texas A&M and Vanderbilt for the conference championship.