Alabama gymnastics team flight makes emergency landing on way to Seattle

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

The University of Alabama gymnastics team is competing in the NCAA Regional in Seattle this weekend. However, the team had an eventful flight on the way there.

Delta Flight 339 departed from Atlanta and had been set to make a scheduled landing in Seattle on Monday before being diverted to Denver because of the in-flight emergency.

The Boeing 757 was forced to dive to a safe altitude of 10,000 feet, causing oxygen masks to drop so passengers could breathe without issue during the plane’s descent.

“We experienced something on a flight from Atlanta to Seattle where we had to take an emergency landing,” said coach Dana Duckworth. “We are all safe, but even though we had a lot of delays and sitting around, the girls were playing Uno and making the best of what was an interesting situation. I can’t stress enough that everyone is safe everyone is healthy and we are ready to move forward.”

No. 5 ranked Alabama is the No. 2 seed in the Seattle Regional, with No. 4 Utah sitting as the No. 1 seed