Alabama gymnastics prepares for SEC Championships

1/28/22 WGY Alabama vs Alabama gymnast Lexie Graber Photo by Robert Sutton

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

Alabama gymnastics wrapped up the regular season Sunday, finishing first out of four other teams in the Elevate the Stage meet. The Crimson Tide defeated Arkansas, Auburn and Georgia which puts them at 7-4. Bama now prepares for the SEC Championship beginning March 19.

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Crimson Tide as they’ve gone 6-0 at home, 1-0 neutral site, but 0-4 on the road. The Tide have gotten hot though as its won its last three meets and the SEC Championships will be in Birmingham, where the crowd should be to Alabama’ advantage.

In Huntsville during the Elevate the Stage meet, Bama did something it hasn’t done since 1996, scoring a pair of 198s in the same season. It’s also the first time in program history that Bama scored a pair of 198s in the regular season. The Tide have won every Elevate the Stage meet dating back to the inaugural competition in 2015.

Alabama is currently ranked No. 5 tied with Auburn. The Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide in Auburn 197.550-197.150.