Alabama gymnastics finishes regular season with strong win in Huntsville

Alabama Gymnastics closed out the regular season strong with a win in the Elevate the Stage meet in Huntsville Sunday. The Crimson Tide beat Arkansas, Auburn, and Georgia to improve to 7-4.

The Crimson Tide improved to 6-0 in Elevate the Stage competitions since the inaugural meet in 2015.

Alabama started the meet on the uneven bars where they scored a 49.625, consisting of five scores of 9.9 or higher. Throughout the rest of the meet in the other three events, Alabama gymnasts scored a 9.9 or higher seven more times.

Alabama finished the day with a 198.000, the second consecutive meet scoring 198 or higher. This is the first time since 1996 that Alabama has scored a 198 or higher multiple times in one season, and the first time in program history that both scores came in the regular season.. That 1996 Alabama squad went on to win the National Championship.

Alabama Gymnastics Head Coach Dana Duckworth said on the Alabama Athletics website that she was really happy with the team’s performance over the last two meets. “To score a 198 on Friday and then come back and do it again this afternoon, less than 48 hours later, will help our ladies feel confident and prepared as we head into the championship season.”

With the win, Alabama rises to No. 5 in the national rankings, tied with Auburn.

The Crimson Tide will get two weeks of rest before traveling to Birmingham for the SEC Championships on March 19.