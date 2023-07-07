Alabama gymnastics adds transfer from Pittsburgh

9/19/22 WGY First Practice Detail Photo by Rodger Champion

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama gymnastics announced Natalia Pawlak is joining the team after competing for Pittsburgh her rookie season.

“I am so thrilled to be joining Alabama gymnastics,” Pawlak said. “Stepping on campus for the first time felt like home and it’s so exciting to get to be a part of a team with such amazing people and an amazing legacy.”

Join us in welcoming transfer Natalia Pawlak to the Alabama Gymnastics family! 📰 https://t.co/rxs5iMTbm6#RollTide pic.twitter.com/PUj5pZjtTB — Alabama Gymnastics (@BamaGymnastics) July 6, 2023

Pawlak earned East Atlantic Gymnastics League (EAGL) First Team All-Tournament accolades and All-EAGL First Team honors her freshman season.

The Texas native tied for second place on bars at the EAGL Championship. She finished in first place on bars twice last season. Pawlak matched the Panthers’ program record on the event with a 9.950.

Prior to her collegiate career, Pawlawk was a Poland Gymnastics National Team Member from 2017-2020. She competed at the 2018 European Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Championships. Pawlawk was the 2021 USA Gymnastics’ Development Program Level 10 national champion on the uneven bars.

Alabama gymnastics returns all but one gymnast from last year’s record setting team. The addition of Pawlak provides depth to an uneven bars lineup that was already strong last season.

Makarri Doggette, Luisa Blanco and Cam Machado anchored the back half of the uneven bars lineup and all return for next season.