Alabama guard Jaden Quinerly enters the transfer portal

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Ashley Melroy

Alabama walk-on Jaden Quinerly, brother of Jahvon Quinerly, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Quinerly played in 13 games this season but did not make a field goal. He scored four points — all coming from the free throw line. Quinerly had four rebounds and four assists on the year.

It’s the second straight offseason that Quinerly has entered the transfer portal. Following the 2021-22 season, he spent three days in the portal before announcing he would return to the Crimson Tide. The move corresponded to his brother, Jahvon Quinerly’s decision to return to Alabama for another season.

Quinerly has spent three seasons on the Alabama basketball team. His only made field goal came in the 2020-21 season when he scored a driving layup in a win over East Tennessee State.

The 6-foot and 155-pound guard is originally from Hackensack, New Jersey.