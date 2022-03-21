Alabama guard announces end of collegiate career

2/9/22 MBB Alabama vs Ole MIss Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) Photo by Robert Sutton Alabama basketball

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Jeremy Bryant

One of Alabama basketball’s most beloved guards is calling his college career quits. Jahvon Quinerly said he’s officially played his last game for the Tide.

Quinerly played two years for the Tide after starting his collegiate career at Villanova. Unfortunately, his career ended in a matter of three minutes after suffering a knee injury during Alabama’s NCAA Tournament loss to Notre Dame.

The injury came on a drive to the basket that saw him stay on the hardwood for quite some time in evident pain. He was helped off the floor to the locker room to be looked at by doctors and was seen later on crutches.

He took to social media to reflect on his final moments of playing with Alabama, and seems to have enjoyed the long journey to this point.

Quinerly played a vital role over the last two years for Alabama, including his breakout performance in last year’s tournament. He had a few shooting slumps during the season, but he always showed up when it mattered most. He averaged 13.8 points and 4.2 assists per game, placing him second on the team in points.

Quinerly said he hasn’t yet decided if he’ll pursue a professional career in the NBA or venture into the next phase of his life. He has previously spoken about his future beyond college basketball but was reluctant to say whether it involves going pro.

He has until April 24 to declare for the 2022 NBA draft.