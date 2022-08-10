Alabama GOP to vote on idea of recommending closed primaries

alabama map

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Republican Party will take a weekend vote on whether to support a party registration requirement for primaries, also known as a closed primary system.

Alabama is one of 15 states that do not ask voters to register with a political party ahead of a primary.

Any passage of the resolution by the party would signal support for the idea.

However, the Alabama Legislature would have to enact legislation to make the change.

The Alabama Republican Party chairman, John Wahl, says he expects the registration requirement recommendation to pass.

Every state has its own rules regarding primary voting and party registration.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/9/2022 2:27:23 PM (GMT -5:00)