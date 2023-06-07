Alabama golfer Nick Dunlap qualifies for US Open

Alabama golfer Nick Dunlap tees off during day one of the NCAA Championship Finals at Grayhawk Golf Club - Raptor Course in Scottsdale, AZ on Friday, May 26, 2023. Photo by Rodger Champion

Alabama golfer Nick Dunlap qualified for the US Open on Tuesday. The freshman shot 8-under-par 136 in the Columbus, OH final qualifier.

https://twitter.com/USGA/status/1665886583365435392?s=20

Dunlap ended his first year at the Capstone ranked as the No. 16 golfer in the nation, according to Golfweek individual player rankings. At the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship, Dunlap finished tied for 11th overall after carding a 72-hole total of 280 (74-68-66-72). He led the team in average strokes per round at 70.35, which ranks as the second lowest per-round single-season average in program history. Dunlap also earned SEC Freshman of the Week twice this season.

The Huntsville, AL native also earned second-team PING All-America honors. Fellow Alabama golfer, Canon Claycomb earned third-team PING All-America honors. Dunlap and Claycomb’s selection marks the first time Crimson Tide golfers earned such honors since 2018.

Dunlap will compete in the US Open from June 15-18 at the Los Angeles Country Club.