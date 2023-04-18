Alabama golf program gets unique gift

Artist Scott Stewart drove from Florida to Tuscaloosa to deliver a special gift for the University of Alabama golf program. The Crimson Tide-themed table will be auctioned off Sunday, April 23, during an online silent auction.

The tables and foundations that Stewart makes are all hand crafted and custom painted. The 3-inch pecan slab table is about 32 inches wide and 9 feet, 6 inches long.

It weighs between 400 and 500 pounds and Stewart values it at around $10,000. The donated table took six months to complete.

Stewart handcrafted his first wooden table more than 40 years ago.

Stewart has a full-time job and makes tables as a hobby. He said there’s a special reason why the unique tables are not for sale. Instead, he gives them away randomly.

“I want to end my journey in life on the right note by helping people. You know, I have had some tough grinds in life and business and people were there to help me through it. I saw what it means to get help when you really need it and I think you can’t go wrong doing that,” said Stewart.

Stewart’s grandson attends the University of Alabama and was on hand Monday to help transport the table.