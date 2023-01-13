Alabama getting more road, bridge repair funding

Cities and counties around the state are getting more than $40 million for road and bridge projects from state transportation funding, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday.

The funding comes from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, which is part of the Rebuild Alabama Act. The program sets aside a minimum of $30 million a year from the Alabama Department of Transportation‘s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects happening on the state highway system.

“I am proud to announce the largest round of local funding since the passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act as I close out my first term and gear up to begin the next four years,” Ivey said in a statement. “Our decision to address Alabama’s infrastructure challenges is paying major dividends in several vital areas, and I am thrilled to continue building on this momentum by moving forward this year’s projects.”

In all, the state has awarded more than $140 million in state transportation funds under ATRIP-II since its creation in 2019.

This round is funding 33 projects. Projects in West Alabama include: