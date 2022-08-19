Alabama getting $8M for Crimson Ride upgrade

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Gracie Fusco

The University of Alabama has received a grant that will allow a more eco-friendly way to get around campus.

UA was granted nearly $8 million in federal funding for new electric buses.

The money will allow UA to replace a portion of the current transit buses with eight electric buses.

“Eight is the start and then we are going to grab another chunk of buses so that eventually you won’t hear the noise that you hear right now in the background, campus will be quiet,” said UA Transportation Services Associate Director James Knickrehm.

The university is paying $2 million in matching funds, bringing the total to $10 million.

A portion of that money will fund building a maintenance facility, installing electric charging infrastructure and training for new drivers.

You can expect to see the new vehicles in a year to 15 months.