Alabama gets Wofford pitcher from transfer portal

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama baseball is in the midst of rebuilding its roster after losing eight of its nine starters from a season ago. The team also lost seven pitchers, including all three weekend starters. Good news for next year’s team came Sunday when Wofford transfer pitcher Coulson Buchanan announced he was transferring to Alabama.

Excited to announce that I will be continuing my baseball and academic careers at the University of Alabama #RollTide pic.twitter.com/CC3NyDkfio — Coulson Buchanan (@CoulsonBuchanan) July 16, 2023

Last season, Buchanan started 18 games with 20 appearances. He totaled a 5-4 record with a 5.22 earned run average and gave up 17 homeruns. While those stats don’t jump out as top-tier talent, a deeper dive into the stats sheets show he has the capability of being a great pitcher for the Crimson Tide.

The Georgia native had an excellent strikeout to walk ratio (91-26) which ranked third in the conference. He ranked second on the team in strikeouts, innings, and starts. Buchanan earned All-Southern Conference second team honors by the media. He’s shown that he pitch late into games after pitching for six or more innings on six occasions. He threw for over 100 pitches four times.