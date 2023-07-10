Alabama women’s golf gets commitment from former Auburn Tiger

golf

Elina Sinz announced she’d be switching sides in the Iron Bowl rivalry on Sunday afternoon. Sinz golfed at Auburn the past three seasons before entering the transfer portal on May 19.

“I’m so excited to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Alabama,” Sinz said in a tweet. ” I’m super thankful for everyone who has been a part of my journey so far and can’t wait to make the most of my senior year. One last ride.”

Roll Tide ❤️ I’m so excited to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Alabama. I’m super thankful for everyone who has been a part of my journey so far, and can’t wait to make the most of my senior year. One last ride. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1xk9N4XsSz — elina sinz (@elinasinz) July 9, 2023

The rising senior played in nine events and finished last season with a 74.57 scoring average. She won the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic finishing 5-under-par. Her victory at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic earned her SEC Player of the Week honors on March 29.

During her sophomore season, Sinz played in 11 tournaments and finished with a 74.16 scoring average. She finished in the top 12 in three tournaments that season.

Prior to college, the Katy, Texas native won the 2019 AJGA Folds of Honors Junior Championship. She finished in the top 33 to make match play at the 201 U.S. Women’s Amateur. She also made the cut to match play at the 2019 USGA Girls’ Junior Championship.