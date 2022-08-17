Alabama gets nearly $8M for Crimson Ride upgrades

university of alabama

The University of Alabama is upgrading a portion of its Crimson Ride fleet with the help of funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Nearly $8 million is coming from federal funding. That money is going toward replacing a quarter of Crimson Ride’s buses with eight electric buses. UA said the move will help reduce admissions and further position the college and the region as a hub for the growing electric vehicle ecosystem.

Alabama is providing $2 million for the effort, bringing the total cost to $10 million.

Crimson Ride gives about 2 million rides annually to the campus community, including stops off campus and service on football game days.

“Modifying the current fleet will allow the Crimson Ride Transit to meet the campus population growth while moving resources where they can be best utilized,” said UA President Stuart Bell in a statement. “The transfer to electric buses will reduce emissions and have an immediate impact on our area.”

