Alabama gets commitment from in-state recruit Myles Johnson

The Alabama football team runs drills during Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Aug 3, 2023.

By WVUA 23 sports reporter Samantha Marston

Alabama picked up a commitment from a 3-star athlete Myles Johnson. He attends T.R Miller High School in Brentwood, Ala.

Johnson ranks as the 23rd athlete recruit in the country for the Class of 2025. The 247 Sports has him rated as the 17th best prospect in Alabama.

At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Johnson is expected to play inside linebacker in college.

He suffered from a torn ACL before his junior season, so he hasn’t been able to play this year. Alabama still gave him a scholarship offer so clearly he proved his ability’s to the coaches before his injury.

With another SEC offer from Mississippi State, Johnson is the 7th commit for Alabama’s class of 2025. He is 4th in state commit, and joins other in state commits Ryan Williams, Anthony Rogers, and Antonio Coleman. He will play alongside 5-star wide receiver commit Ryan Williams.