Alabama gets commitment from four-star cornerback Zabien Brown

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama’s 2024 recruiting class is filling up fast. It received another commit Sunday when four-star cornerback Zabien Brown announced his plans to play under Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. He was the second commit of the day for Alabama after German linebacker Justin Okoronkwo pledged to play for the Tide earlier on Sunday.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Zabien Brown tells me he has Committed to Alabama! The 6’1 180 CB from Santa Ana, CA chose the Crimson Tide over USC & Ohio State “Bama’s proof is in the pudding and I can’t wait to be a part of the history and culture.”https://t.co/ZXCdfy5L1U pic.twitter.com/ZDoX9OMDB5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 9, 2023

Brown chose Alabama over Ohio State and the University of Southern California. The Santa Ana, Calif., native took multiple trips to Tuscaloosa over the past year and a half before his official visit on June 24. Brown played at the same high school that former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young played for (Mater Dei).

247Sports Composite ranks Brown as the No. 61 athlete in the country, No. 7 cornerback in his class, and the No. 6 player in the state. Last season, he recorded 32 tackles, five pass breakups, and three interceptions. Brown helped his team to a 12-1 overall record.

Brown is the third defensive back in the recruiting class. He joins five-star Jaylen Mbakwe and four-star Jameer Grimsley. With Brown’s commitment, the Crimson Tide 2024 recruiting class rose 14 spots in the rankings to No. 15.