Alabama freshman Tony Mitchell cleared for return to football

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban looks at players against Mississippi State at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 22, 2022. (Photo provided by SEC Media Portal)

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Peyton Davis

Seventy-three days removed from University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban’s announcement of incoming freshman Tony Mitchell’s suspension following his March 15th arrest where he and another man were found with 226 grams of marijuana, $7,000 in cash and a loaded gun, in Holmes County, Florida, Mitchell’s father Tony Mitchell Sr. posted the following to Facebook: “He’s back.”

Mitchell will return to the program in time for summer workouts and return to team activities following Thursday’s announcement. This announcement comes about a week after the former Thompson High School star was placed on three years probation along with 100 hours of community service and $1,560 in court fees.

According to his lawyer Waylon Graham, Mitchell will also join the University of Alabama’s College Recovery and Intervention Services, which is a counseling program offered to UA students. Mitchell has also been attending classes and working out individually since his suspension was passed down.

The blue chip defensive back recruit rounds out the historic 2023 Alabama recruiting class, as well as a secondary that has added transfers Jaylen Key (UAB) and Trey Amos (ULL) since his departure. He will join fellow five star freshman defensive backs, Caleb Downs and Desmond Ricks to provide depth for arguably the nations most loaded defensive back group.

Saban has yet to comment on Mitchell’s situation since last week, and will probably do so at his next presser, but the news of Mitchell’s reinstatement is very good for not only Alabama Football, for the young freshman Mitchell, who gets a second chance after being caught sobbing – saying “I know what I got to risk,” on the bodycam footage released in late April. Here’s hoping that he can use this experience to better himself going forward, and stay out of trouble in his time at Alabama and beyond.