Alabama Forestry Commission issues statewide fire alert

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Peyton Newman

You can’t start a fire without a spark, and conditions across the state are proving to be favorable for pop-up wildfires. The Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a fire alert for the entire state, effective immediately.

The alert notifies citizens to be careful around any flames and cautious toward what activities could spark one. The AFC has responded to 142 wildfires burning more than 1,200 acres in just the last seven days. Tuscaloosa County Forester Samuel Boswell shares what the AFC is asking from residents.

“We just ask people to be cautious if they’re doing any outdoor burning,” Boswell said. “If you have to burn, just be very, very careful. Make sure there’s no wind, make sure you have a water supply close by. But if you can wait, please wait.”

As temperatures continue to cool off, it may be tempting to cozy up around the campfire. It is crucial to not leave these fires unattended. Other actions that could lead to a wildfire are the improper disposal of a cigarette or simply dragging a chain behind a truck, creating sparks.

The Tuscaloosa County Fire Department estimates 8-10% of fires they respond to are wildfires. The fire alert prohibits the ability to obtain a burn permit, leaving counties north of Interstate 20 on a strict no burn permit policy. Fire Marshall Patrick Stines explains what that means.

“It gives the Alabama Forestry Commission the ability to restrict issuing burn permits, particularly for your large slash burning, civil cultural burning, things like that,” Stines said.

Stines assured citizens they can still have campfires along as conditions are safe and they keep a close eye on them. If a wildfire breaks out, call 911 and first responders will come put the fire out.