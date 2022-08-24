Alabama football update: Aug. 23, 2022

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

The Crimson Tide’s second scrimmage Saturday included more offensive fireworks than the first scrimmage.

Rodney Orr from “Tider Insider” says receivers Kobe Prentice and Traeshon Holden shined on offense along with running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan.

On the defensive side, Will Anderson shined in the scrimmage with three sacks after being held out of the first scrimmage.

Reportedly, red-shirt freshman Terrion Arnold started with the ones at cornerback alongside Kool-Aid Mckinstry.

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban said he saw improvements from the team since their first scrimmage.

“The areas of improvement were discipline to execute. We had too many penalties last week, too many mental errors. So we made some improvement in that area,” said Saban. “Effort to finish plays was much better and ability to sustain, for the most part, was better. I saw a lot of improvement, especially in the first units.”