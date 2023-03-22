Alabama football starts spring practice on the right foot

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Kenneth Kelly

After closing out the 2022 football season in a Sugar Bowl victory 45-20 against Kansas State, the Crimson Tide have officially put the pads and cleats back on to open Spring practice this past Monday.

The team has a lot of major changes coming this season. They bring in two new coordinators in Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele and have a quarterback position battle between Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson with the departure of Heisman winner Bryce Young.

Alabama also welcomes the highest ranked 2023 recruiting class in the nation and some of the returning starters, such as JC Latham and Kool-Aid McKinstry have high praise for the younger players coming in.

Latham is a junior offensive tackle and has been a starter since his freshman year. As a veteran on the team, he has a positive view of the work the incoming class has done so far.

“I see a lot of maturity from the guys. They know what they must do to perform and play, and I see a lot of growth every day.” Latham said.

McKinstry, a junior defensive back that was named second team All-American last year and a major contributor to the Alabama defensive core. He has been impressed with the incoming class so far.

“All of our young guys have stuck out. They are all on the same page working to be the best player they can be.” McKinstry said.

After finishing the last year 11-2 with major losses to Tennessee and LSU, the Crimson Tide are looking to get back to the National Championship stage this upcoming season.