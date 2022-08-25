Alabama Football ready to turn attention to Utah State

8/8/22 MFB Alabama Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Photo by Rodger Champion

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Samantha Huver

Alabama Football Head Coach Nick Saban addressed the media Wednesday evening in a press conference nearing the end of fall camp.

“We continue this week to work on other opponents who do different things,” Saban said in preparation of the upcoming season. “But not really starting on that until Friday full metal jacket.”

Coach did not provide any answers as to who the starters are, mentioning that a few of the positions can be a number of different players.

“There’s a lot of competition,” Saban said. “I can’t tell you who the starters are. I think we’ve got four guys, maybe five, competing for positions.”

Freshman Emmanuel Henderson, who was recruited to the University of Alabama as a running back, is getting work at the wide receiver position and showing promise.

“I think he can help us at that position, and I think he will before the season’s out,” Saban said. “I’m encouraged by his athleticism.”

Saban also took the time to acknowledge the progression of Tyler Harrell, who suffered a foot injury during preseason practice.

“(Harrell improved) the last scrimmage and this week, he’s starting to get more reps. I think he’s starting to get more confident.” Saban said.

Alabama will kick off their season in ten days against Utah State. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Bryant-Denny Stadium.