Alabama football ready to kick off SEC play

Cheerleaders in action against University of Louisiana Monroe at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Sep 17, 2022.

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Samantha Huver

Alabama is preparing to kick off Southeastern Conference play. The Crimson Tide (3-0) is hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) this Saturday.

“They’re a much improved team over last year,” Saban said. “They have fourteen starters back and they’re scoring 42 points a game.”

Saban has been impressed with both of the Commodores quarterbacks. Through the first four games, freshman AJ Swann and junior Mike Wright, have shared quarterbacking duties. They have a combined 12 touchdown passes and just one interception. Wright has also scored four rushing touchdowns.

There was also a familiar face in former Alabama kicker Joseph Bulovas. He makes his return to Bryant-Denny. Bulovas transferred to Vanderbilt two years ago.

The Tide is coming off of a 63-7 win over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. However, Saban does not want his players getting carried away.

“Nobody is entitled to a position,” Saban stated. “Everybody has got to go out and compete everyday.”

Saban also spoke on the athleticism of Tyler Steen, a transfer from Vanderbilt.

“He has played pretty consistently for us in the three games he has played,” Saban said. “Certainly not disappointed us in any way, shape or form.”

Saban continued on mentioning the continuing development of our defense and how the players can continue to improve.

The head coach of the Commodores is Clark Lea. Saban has already seen a difference in the program in just his second season.

“I think (Lea) changed the whole culture of the program,” Saban stated. “Culture is the biggest thing you try to establish in a program.”

Saban finished up the press conference addressing the penalties that have been a huge factor thus far. He is hoping that the young Tide program can learn from their mistakes and continue to strive for less penalty games, or even penalty free games.

The game will kick off at Saturday night at 6:30 in Bryant-Denny Stadium.