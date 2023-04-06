Alabama football prepares for first scrimmage of Spring Practice

Defense lines up during Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Tuesday, Mar 28, 2023.

Alabama football will hold its first scrimmage of the spring on Friday.

It will also mark the first opportunity for the Crimson Tide’s newcomers to workout inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“If you make a mistake, make it full speed,” said Darrian Dalcourt, a two-year starter along the offensive line. “My message would be to go out there and have fun but compete. Compete as much as you can.”

Friday’s scrimmage will likely be the best opportunity the Crimson Tide coaches have had to this point to assess the roster. In particular, they will see firsthand which players are ready to take on bigger roles because of their comfort and understanding.

There’s more to the scrimmage than beginning to figure out which newcomers are catching on ‘quick’. Alabama’s more established players are expected to take the next step too.

“Becoming a leader and telling those guys in the receiver room how the offense works,” wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks said. “How to come into work and become the best player that you can be for the whole team.”

In addition to new talent and new roles, Alabama has a new offensive and defensive coordinator. On offense, Tommy Rees replaces Bill O’Brien who left to become the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.

“I wouldn’t say too much is new, but it’s a lot different,” Brooks said. “I’d say he is younger, got a little more swag in him. Everything is like, we can relate more.”

Rees, 30, is 23 years younger than O’Brien (53).

Alabama is scheduled to hold three scrimmages this month. Following Friday’s scrimmage, Alabama will workout inside Bryant-Denny Stadium next weekend before wrapping up Spring Practice with its annual A-Day game on Saturday, April 22.