Alabama football practices in full pads for the first time of fall camp

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Sam Holley

Alabama football took it’s next step to the 2023 season, practicing in full pads for the first time of fall camp. It’s practice No. 6 overall.

After practice, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban says one of the top priorities is cutting down on mental errors. Last season, Alabama was flagged for 103 penalties, which ranked 123rd out of 131 FBS teams.

“I think the number one thing we need to focus on is we have to increase the level of attention to detail,” Saban said. “Focus on every play and so we can play and not have penalties and missed assignments and communication goes with that. I don’t care whether you’re playing the offensive line and you make a line call, whether you’re in the secondary and you make a coverage call so everybody is on the same page.”

One of the players that has been a stand-out early in fall camp is offensive guard Terrence Ferguson. Saban praised the sophomore’s physical development and says he views Ferguson as a starting-caliber player.

“(Ferguson’s) gotten bigger and stronger. He’s always been very explosive and has explosive power and body quickness,” Saban said. “He’s very confident in what he’s doing and we’re playing him at center some too and he’s doing a good job of that. He’s showing a lot of maturity. I look at him as a starter on this team. I think we have 6 or 7 guys who could be starters. So, we’ll see what the best combination is as we go through camp.”

Alabama is looking to replace two of its five starters along the offensive line. Tackle Tyler Steen (Philadelphia Eagles) and guard Emil Ekiyor (Indianapolis Colts) are currently practicing in NFL camp.

The Alabama will hold its second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.