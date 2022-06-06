Alabama football players to participate in football camp at Hillcrest

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Mason Smith

Hillcrest High School is hosting a Nike Football Skills Camp for Tuscaloosa children and teens, and they’re getting some help from a few Crimson Tide football players.

All-American linebacker Will Anderson Jr. will serve as a camp instructor alongside tight end Cameron Latu, linebacker, special teams performer Jaylen Moody and offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor. Hillcrest High head coach Jaime Mitchell will serve as camp director.

The camp runs Monday, June 13, to Wednesday, June 15, and is open for all children ages 8 to 18. Participants will participate in positional drills, competitions and learn about nutrition and safety. Each camper will also receive a T-shirt, gym bag, player card and a lanyard. The cost is $295.

Click here for registration or to learn more information about the camp.