Alabama football players surprise Central Elementary students

By WVUA 23 Student News Reporter Savannah Denton

Students at Central Elementary School got a big surprise during what they thought was a typical field trip. It’s all thanks to the University of Alabama nonprofit organization Players Provision, which gets Crimson Tide athletes involved in the West Alabama community.

On Wednesday, the organization provided school supplies for 100 Central Elementary students alongside surprise visits from some members of the Crimson Tide football team.

Football players JC Latham and Tyler Booker have made it part of their personal mission to give back to the Tuscaloosa community, demonstrating their commitment to excellence on and off the field.

“It makes me feel great knowing that I have a community like these people behind me through everything, thick and thin that’s love,” Latham said. “That’s what family is for so whenever you get the chance to make sure everybody is OK and you have to take the opportunity to give back.”

Giving back gives children the opportunity to become leaders one day, too, Booker said.

“We are here to give back to a community,” Booker said. “We wouldn’t be where we are as a football program if it wasn’t for the people of Tuscaloosa, so whenever we have a chance to give back we just have to take advantage and show the same love they show us.”

Before players handed out the supplies, the kids got some encouraging words and had a whole lot of fun, too.

Each child walked away with a backpack filled with school supplies including notebooks, pens and pencils. But most importantly, they walked away with cherished memories.

President of Players Provisions Pierce Rodrigues said the best part about this event was knowing that Alabama players are making a difference.

“The looks on these kids faces is truly incredible. It means a whole lot more to them than you can ever imagine,” said Rodrigues.