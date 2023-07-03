Alabama football scores commitment from Jameer Grimsley

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama football received four-star defensive back prospect Jameer Grimsley from Tampa (Fla.) Catholic High School. Grimsley announced his decision on Twitter Saturday evening.

Grimsley is listed as the nation’s No. 215 player and the nineteenth best cornerback in the Class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Compsite rankings. He is the only cornerback currently committed in Alabama’s class.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback prospect picked the Crimson Tide over Florida State, Florida and Michigan. He took an official visit to Alabama on June 16 and most recently visited Michigan on June 23.

Grimsley is the 10th player committed to Alabama for the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Crimson Tide is currently ranked No. 23 in the country led by five-star quarterback prospect Julian Sayin. According to 247Sports, the average ranking of Alabama’s 10 commitments is 93.48, which is No. 1 nationally in the Class of 2024.