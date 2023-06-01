Alabama football nonconference kickoff times announced

Team runs out onto the field at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 8, 2022. university of alabama football

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Kickoff times for three more 2023 Alabama football games were announced Wednesday.

The Crimson Tide kicks off its season against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. The game will air on the SEC Network.

Alabama’s Week 3 game at the University of South Florida is set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. That game will air on ABC.

University of Tennessee Chattanooga travels to Tuscaloosa on Nov. 18 for an 11 a.m. kickoff. Fans can catch the early morning game on ESPN+. The game against UTC is Alabama’s final home game of the season. The Crimson Tide travels to Auburn for the final regular season game.

Earlier this month, Alabama released details for its game against Texas on Sept. 9. The Crimson Tide home game against UT is at 6 p.m. The highly anticipated rematch will air on ESPN.

After replacing both coordinators and losing the top offensive and defensive player from last years team, fans are eager to see how the 2023 season will play out. The Crimson Tide hopes to return to the College Football National Championship game after missing the playoffs last season.