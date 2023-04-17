Alabama football lands four-star WR from Pennsylvania

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Jack Hutchens

Rico Scott, a four-star wide receiver from Harrisburg, Pa., has committed to play for head coach Nick Saban and Alabama.

Scott gave his commitment while he was an unofficial visit to UA. He was one of a number of recruits on-hand to watch Alabama’s second scrimmage of Spring Practice. The No. 55 ranked wider receiver in the nation for the 2024 recruiting cycle, per 247Sports, chose the Tide over schools like Colorado, Penn State, Georgia, and Tennessee.

“I like the idea of competing every day and that was what I saw most at Alabama.”, said Scott.

Last season, the six-foot, 185-pound Scott caught 66 passes for 1,184 yards and 18 touchdowns for Bishop McDevitt High School.

Scott is the fourth commit for the Crimson Tide in the 2024 class, which also includes five-star quarterback Julian Sayin. With the addition of Scott, Alabama’s 2024 class moves up to No. 17 nationally and No. 6 in the SEC. If history were to repeat itself, expect many commitments from players to the Crimson Tide this summer to boost the class.