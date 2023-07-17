Alabama football lands 4-star TE Caleb Odom

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama’s 2024 recruiting class got boost, as four-star tight end Caleb Odom announced his commitment Saturday night. The rising senior at Carrollton (Ga.) High School is the Crimson Tide’s seventh commitment of the month and the sixth of 2024.

The 247Sports Composite ranks Odom as the No. 64 in the nation, the No. 4 tight end and the No. 11 player in the state of Georgia.

The 6-foot-5 commit chose Alabama over Florida, Texas A&M, Miami, and Ole Miss.

“I see myself fitting in Tuscaloosa and the environment there,” Odom told 247Sports. “Then I built a great relationship with Coach Saban. They showed me the ways I can be utilized and getting Coach (Tommy) Rees there. He had some great tight ends at Notre Dame, and that was very appealing.”

Odom earned first-team honors on MaxPreps Junior All-American team with 63 passes for 1,121 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Odom, along with 2026 Alabama commit Zykie Helton, helped lead the Trojans to a 14-1 record and runner-up finish in Georgia’s 7A classification. Carrollton lost to current Alabama safety Caleb Downs’ alma mater Mill Creek in the championship game.

With Odom’s commitment, the Crimson Tide has 14 commits in its 2024 recruiting class. It boasts the highest average recruit rating with a 93.68, topping Georgia’s No. 1 recruiting class (93.48) who has 26 commits. Alabama has three five-stars, including the No. 2 overall quarterback Julian Sayin, eight four-stars, and three three-stars. Odom is the first tight end in the class.

The Crimson Tide is currently No. 5 in the nation in the team rankings 2024 recruiting cycle.