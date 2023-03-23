Alabama Football Holds Pro Day, Young Shows Talent

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) directs players against Mississippi State at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 22, 2022. (Photo provided by SEC Media Portal)

By Jack Hutchens

Alabama’s 2023 draft class had one more chance to show off their talents in front of NFL teams today in Tuscaloosa. The annual Pro Day for the Alabama Crimson Tide brings attention to the football program every year, and this year was no different.

Potential number one overall pick Bryce Young threw today with a plethora of scouts and NFL coaches in attendance. Being measured in at 5’10” and 204 pounds at the NFL combine, Young declined to be measured again. Nonetheless, he proved that he has incredible accuracy.

Going through a workout of 50 passes, Young completed 44 of the attempts. Of the six that were not completed, two hit receivers hands and were dropped. Two hit the ceiling of the Alabama indoor practice facility, and two were overthrows. Young continued to impress scouts with his arm talent and calmness under pressure.

With the Carolina Panthers trading for the first overall pick, mock drafts are pointing to that being the landing spot for Young. Will Anderson, Alabama edge rusher sat out after fully participating at the NFL combine.

In addition to current 2023 draft class athletes, former Alabama Wide Receiver Slade Bolden and Offensive Tackle DJ Fluker also participated. Both looking to find a spit on an NFL roster.