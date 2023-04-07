Alabama football holds first Spring Scrimmage

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Jack Hutchens

Alabama football held its first scrimmage of Spring Practice on Friday inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. There were a few notable players that were not able to compete including: defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry, and linebackers Chris Braswell and Dallas Turner.

Head coach Nick Saban says McKinstry is dealing with “family circumstances” and both Braswell and Turner have been limited throughout spring practice with lingering injuries. Even with those established players held out, Saban thinks the scrimmage accomplished its central goal: giving younger players an opportunity to develop themselves in ways they could not before.

“The guys that would be some of the best leaders are not guys that are being able to participate,” Saban said, “but the good news is the other guys that play with them and behind them are getting a world of experience. Which is going to be very beneficial to them in their development.”

With Braswell and Turner out, Coach Saban specifically mentioned that linebackers Keanu Koht, Quandarrius Robinson, and Jeremiah Alexander as having a bigger role. By giving younger players more reps in scrimmages, Coach Saban hopes it helps develop their confidence and familiarity.

“I am always on the coaches to let the players play. I think there’s a time in practice even that you need to let them make the calls, let them do the things they need to do because you can’t do it for them in a game. The next step of that is the coaches are off the field… and I think that’s the next step in the progression in being able to play winning football.”

The team will get the opportunity to showcase their abilities in the next Spring scrimmage which is next Saturday, April 15.