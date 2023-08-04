Alabama football hits the field for the first day of fall camp

Its back. Alabama football team kicked off its fall camp on Thursday.

With many looming questions surrounding this year’s team, Nick Saban took to the podium to provide insight, with one exception: don’t ask about the quarterbacks.

“You’re going to ask me about the quarterbacks every day. Everybody’s getting reps at the position, somebody’s got to take the bull by the horn, somebody’s got to separate themselves,” said Saban. “When that happens, we’ll tell you. People like to tell you, when we’re going to take the cake out of the oven, we will tell you when it’s the time, but until then there’s really nothing to talk about.”

While Saban got ahead of the quarterback situation, he addressed the expectations for his team while trying to execute on Saturdays.

“I talked to the team about is there’s a lot of things to be learned from our season. The problem is you never know when those plays are coming up,” said Saban. “You got to be prepared to play every play regardless of the circumstances or situation in the game, you got to execute you got to get eleven guys to execute, what you do, defines you, on Saturday.”

While he’s been coy about the signal caller position, Saban addressed that their deepest position group is another position in the backfield.

“I like all those guys,” said Saban. “I think they all have a great attitude. I think that’s one of the strongest positions from a depth standpoint on our team.”

With the first day of fall camp in the books, Alabama is set to host their fan day for the first time since 2019. Team autograph sessions after practice are open only to Yea Alabama members.

Fan Day begins at 2:30pm on Saturday.