Alabama football focused on getting back to the “Alabama Standard”

The Alabama football team runs drills during Practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Aug 3, 2023.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Fall camp for Alabama football kicked off on Thursday. While there’s question marks surrounding who will lead the offense at quarterback, one thing’s for certain: the players’ determination to get back to the “Alabama Standard.”

Minimizing penalties is a huge emphasis. Last year’s team committed 103 penalties, which is uncharacteristic for a Nick Saban-led team. The mistakes cost the team dearly. Take Alabama’s game vs. Tennessee when the Crimson Tide committed 17 penalties. Those errors resulted in four free passes in the Volunteers 52-49 win.

Coach Saban and his staff are doing everything possible to reduce the number of penalties this season.

“The first penalty that you get, you get 10 up-downs by yourself after practice,” said defensive back Malachi Moore. “Then after that if you get one or more, it’s 10 up-downs for every penalty that your position group gets, so that keeps guys conscious of not making a mental mistake or mistake that’s going to put us back.”

On offense, running the ball has been a point of emphasis. Last year’s rushing leader, Jahmyr Gibbs finished with 632 yards. By comparison, Alabama’s rushing leader from the previous year, Brian Robinson, ran for 1,343 yards.

The inconsistent play from the offensive line played a part in the lackluster run game, and this year it has a mindset of “physically dominating”.

“We want to intimidate you,” offensive lineman Tyler Booker said. “We want the third quarter to roll around and the defense to be like ‘oh my gosh we still can’t stop the run.’ We want guys to tap out… to fear us.”

The Tide faces Middle Tennesse on Sept. 2 for the season opener at Bryant Denny Stadium.